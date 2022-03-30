We’re in a Level 4 out of 5 risk zone

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very active weather day ahead on the Gulf Coast. Our temperatures are very warm this morning with most spots starting off in the upper 60s. We’ll reach the low 80s yet again later today. The big weather issue for the daytime hours will be the wind. WIND ADVISORY has been issued for every county in the area. We could see the wind speeds get up to 40 mph during the day. Tonight, a line of severe storms move in. Level 4 out of 5 severe weather risk zone is in place for the whole region which means all modes of severe weather are possible tonight including a risk for large tornadoes. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued! The severe threat will last from 6pm-3am. Things look much calmer for Thursday and Friday.

