33rd Annual Baldwin County Strawberry Festival

Mark your calendars and be sure to join us at the 2022 Baldwin County Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 9, 2022 and April 10, 2022.

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Saturday and Sunday

The Baldwin County Strawberry Festival began in 1987 as a result of a united effort between the ARC Baldwin County and the Loxley Elementary School. Over the years, it has grown from a few craft and food vendors to hosting over 180 arts and craft exhibitors, a dozen different food vendors, an exciting carnival, fun children’s games, an antique auto show, exhibits and live music. And, of course, strawberry shortcake is still king! In 1996, the festival date changed from the first Saturday in May to the present date, the second weekend in April. The festival was originally held in downtown Loxley, but in 1999 moved to its present location at the Loxley Municipal Park. This grassy, spacious location has allowed the festival to grow expand to include many more activities that had been limited by other sites. It also permitted the festival to extend into a two day event (Saturday & Sunday). In 2020 and 2021 the festivals and the events associated with the festival were unfortunately cancelled due to the Covid-19 virus restrictions which interrupted our continual yearly occurrence. Each year, the festival raises over $48,000 for its two beneficiaries: Loxley Elementary School and the ARC Baldwin County. The festival has become one of the largest of its kind and is considered by many to be one of the best organized festivals in the area. In the history of the festival a the Little Miss Strawberry Beauty Pageant was held in March before the festival. The pageant was open to second grade girls attending Baldwin County public or private schools. The participants were judged on poise, appearance, and personality by a panel of three qualified adjudicators. The Little Miss Strawberry Beauty Pageant was discontinued in 2021 due to Covid and the Baldwin County Strawberry Festival no longer holds this beauty pageant.

One of the highlights of the Strawberry Festival each year is our Carnival. In the spirit of the traveling fair, the Strawberry Festival Carnival is open each day and features rides for all ages. It also offers exciting midway games like ring toss and balloon pop where prizes range from stuffed animals to goldfish! Games and rides can work up an appetite – we’ve got you covered with excellent food options. You’ll find fair favorites like funnel cakes and roasted corn. Tickets for the carnival are purchased on the festival grounds.

Free Shuttle service is provided from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Saturday and Sunday. The shuttle picks up point is the Baldwin County Board of Education Building located at 1901 B Avenue, Loxley, Alabama. This shuttle brings you directly to the Baldwin County Strawberry Festival and operates continually throughout the festival hours.

