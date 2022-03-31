Beautiful Friday ahead

(WALA) - Skies remain clear for the evening, with quiet and storm free weather for your Thursday night. We will see lows near 50 degrees overnight. Skies turn sunny tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-70s. Be aware of a continued rip current risk at area beaches. By Friday afternoon, sunshine will be out in full force with daytime highs maxing out in the upper 60s and the lowerto-mid-70s.

Rain chances return again Saturday, but Sunday is looking great! We will continue to stay unsettled with our rain pattern heading into the second half of next week.

At the beaches, the rip current risk is high Friday and moderate Saturday.

From the National Weather Service Mobile: Just a heads up from our survey teams finding at least solid EF1 (possible low-end EF2) tornado damage in McLain, Miss., and Choctaw County, Ala. One of the teams is on their way back to Mobile county to assess the damage in the Theodore area. Public information statements with detailed survey results will be issued later today.

