Better weather is moving in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got much better weather moving in after a nasty night of storms rolled across the Gulf Coast. We turn dry later this morning with the sky starting to clear before midday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s later today with the air turning less humid. It’ll get a little chilly by daybreak tomorrow in the upper 40s. Clouds come back for Friday but no rain is expected. We get a few scattered showers on Saturday but no storms or severe weather issues will show up. We stay dry for Sunday and Monday before we get a large threat for storms to return on Tuesday of next week.

