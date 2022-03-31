Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Better weather is moving in

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got much better weather moving in after a nasty night of storms rolled across the Gulf Coast. We turn dry later this morning with the sky starting to clear before midday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s later today with the air turning less humid. It’ll get a little chilly by daybreak tomorrow in the upper 40s. Clouds come back for Friday but no rain is expected. We get a few scattered showers on Saturday but no storms or severe weather issues will show up. We stay dry for Sunday and Monday before we get a large threat for storms to return on Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday March 31, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday March 31, 2022
Weather radar 3-31-22 2:20am
Severe weather moves out after active night
Today's Outlook for Wednesday Evening March 30, 2022
Today's Outlook for Wednesday Evening March 30, 2022
Afternoon Weather Update for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Severe storms expected tonight