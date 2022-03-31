City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation April Events

EVENTS for APRIL

4.2.22 Final Four Block Party (3:00pm – End of 2nd Game)

Come to the Final Four Block Party on Dauphin Street between Warren and Cedar streets. We will have a 23 foot LED game screen, live DJ, prizes for the most spirited fans, and lots of fun. Event starts 2 hours before the tip of the first game. So, approximately 3:00pm the fun starts. We will be out there until the end of the second game. Surrounding local bars/restaurants will have food and drink specials to enjoy!

4.7.22 / 4.14.22 / 4.21.22 / 4.28.22 Movies in the Park – Adult Series (Thursdays at 7:30pm)

We are back with another round of Movies in the Park. We had movies for youth in March, and now we are switching to the adult series. #DiscoverYourParks, hang out, play games, snack, watch movies, and so much more! April movies are as follows:

4.7.22 – The Lost Boys – Heroes Park

4.14.22 – Mom’s Night Out – Connie Hudson Senior Center

4.21.22 – Grease – Mardi Gras Park

4.28.22 – Desperado – Spanish Plaza (played in Spanish)

4.8.22 – ArtWalk – Celebrating National Kite Month and National Tie Dye Month (6:00 – 9:00pm)

We will be in Cathedral Square with all of the fun! We have FREE build-a-kite crafts and free tie dying crafts as well. We will be out listening to music, having fun, preparing for Kites Over Mobile, and making memories at ArtWalk!

Kites Over Mobile at Battleship Memorial Park

Saturday 4.9.22 10:00a-5:00p

Sunday 4.10.22 12:00-5:00p

We will be hosting our 2nd Annual Kites Over Mobile Festival. Fun for all ages. Bring a kite of your own or purchase one on site. We will have professional kite demonstrations, show kite displays, live DJs, live band: Kickstand Jenny on Saturday, and so much more! Bring a picnic basket, your friends, and family and come have a great time with City of Mobile Parks and Recreation! $5 parking, $0 to enter the event.

Spring Fling – 4.16.22 10:00a – 4:00p

Dotch Community Center will play host to our first annual Spring Fling and so much will be happening! We have fun for the whole family. Come check out the activities, Easter Egg Hunt, take pictures with the Easter Bunny, food trucks, vendors, face painting, bounce houses, music, exotic petting zoo, and more!

Kids Day – Quarterly Series 2 of 4 (5:30-8:30p)

You may remember at our first Kids Day this year, we held a Power Wheels Race! This time, we will be at James Seals Park with Make Believe Day. We have many of your favorite characters who will be in attendance for you to meet, talk to, take pictures with, and etc. We encourage you to come dresses as your favorite character from a book, movie, or TV show. Additionally, we will be providing FREE tethered hot air balloon rides from 6:00-8:00p!

- Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to us at MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org

- More information about these events, and more can be found on social media @MobileParksAndRec

..or on our website: www.MobileParksAndRec.org

- Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org

City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation

48 N Sage Ave. Mobile, AL

@MobileParksAndRec

