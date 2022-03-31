Crash leaves semi’s cab hanging off side of Escambia Bay Bridge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - It was a very scary scene in Florida’s Escambia County overnight on Interstate 10 heading east near mile marker 17, on the Escambia Bay Bridge.

When storms rolled in overnight packing winds up to 40 miles per hour in this area, an 18 wheeler ended up crashing on the bridge.

The semi’s cab was hanging off the side.

We are told the driver suffered some minor injuries. A passenger suffered some serious injuries.

A wrecker was called in to remove the semi from the roadway. The bridge is back open this morning.

