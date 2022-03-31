Foley PD seeks public’s help identifying vehicle theft suspect

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identify a man they say was involved in a vehicle theft Tuesday.

The theft happened in the area of U.S. 98 and Baldwin County 65 about 8 p.m. The vehicle was recovered less than a mile away and the suspect is believed to have left walking west on Hwy 98, police said.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has any information related to this case is asked to contact the Foley Police Department at 251-952-4010.

