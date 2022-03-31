3 schools in Mobile County closed due to power outages

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three schools will be closed in Mobile County today.

The Mobile County Public School System first reported that Hankins Middle School and Burroughs Elementary School will not be in session because of power outages following the overnight severe weather.

Officials had hoped that power would be restored in time at Calloway-Smith Middle School, but they learned from Alabama Power that will not be the case.

“We just heard again from Alabama Power and they are not sure when power will be restored,” MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips said in an email to media. “So we are canceling school at Calloway-Smith as well. Car riders should be picked up as soon as possible. We will send bus riders and walkers home soon. We will update our families via email and phone calls as soon as we can.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.