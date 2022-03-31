‘It’s a huge win’: Suspect accused of firing shots at Ladd-Peebles football game arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A months-long Mobile Police manhunt is now over after 20-year-old Hezekiah Belfon was caught and cuffed in St. Johns County, Fla. South of Jacksonville.

Belfon was one of MPD’s most wanted fugitives after they say he opened fire at Ladd-Peebles Stadium last October, injuring five people.

“It’s been about 5.5 months, but although it was frustrating I think it also proves the notion that it’s just matter of when you’re apprehended,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

Police say Belfon was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for speeding in St. Augustine, Fla.

When the officer ran his ID, he was found to be wanted for attempted murder.

The shooting happened Oct. 15, 2021 during Vigor High School’s homecoming game against Williamson High School. Investigators said that the incident began with a beef two weeks earlier between two rival groups.

Authorities alleged that Belfon was at Vigor-Williamson game and that he went to the parking lot late in that contest to get a gun.

“It’s a huge win for the police department, it’s a huge win certainly for the community,” Chief Prine said. “He was a threat to the community and although we did not catch him here in Mobile, if he was a threat here he was certainly a threat in the community he was at.”

Another suspect, Jai Montrell Scott Jr., arrested in October, is also charged with five counts of attempted murder.

A 17-year-old, who police say also was armed but did not shoot, was also arrested in connection with the crime.

“I believe with the arrest of Mr. Belfon we have all of the individuals in this particular case that were the suspects of this shooting,” Prine said.

Belfon will be extradited back to Alabama to answer for the five attempted murder charges that could happen as early as next month.

Chief Prine says more charges could be coming as the investigation continues.

