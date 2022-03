SANTA ROSA COUNT, Fla. (WALA) - An urgent search continues this morning for missing woman Cassie Carli, who was last seen near Navarre Beach.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office says deputies found her car no sign of her.

Investigators say she is 5-foot-5 and weights 150 pounds,

If you have seen Carli, you are asked to call 850-983-1190.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.