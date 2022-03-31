MPD: Victim hit suspected burglar over head with shovel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected burglar was hit over the head with a shovel after a victim caught him trying to enter a shed early Tuesday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Officers responded to the 4300 block of Windy Hill Circle West around 3:22 a.m. in reference to a possible burglary. According to investigators, the victim saw an unknown male subject attempting to enter the shed, confronted the subject and struck him on his head with a shovel.
The subject was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation continues, police said.
