National Weather Service confirms at least 7 tornadoes touched down in our area Wednesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile said its survey teams confirmed at least seven tornadoes touched down in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Three of those tornadoes were in Mobile County, and one was in Baldwin County. So far, those tornados have been ranked as EF-0.

The strongest tornadoes were an EF-1 in Choctaw County and an EF-1 in Greene County, Mississippi. Another EF-0 touched down in Perry County, Mississippi.

The findings are just the preliminary results and more surveys will be conducted on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.