National Weather Service confirms at least 7 tornadoes touched down in our area Wednesday night

A ferocious storm passing through Semmes around ten o'clock Wednesday night.
A ferocious storm passing through Semmes around ten o'clock Wednesday night.(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile said its survey teams confirmed at least seven tornadoes touched down in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Three of those tornadoes were in Mobile County, and one was in Baldwin County. So far, those tornados have been ranked as EF-0.

The strongest tornadoes were an EF-1 in Choctaw County and an EF-1 in Greene County, Mississippi. Another EF-0 touched down in Perry County, Mississippi.

The findings are just the preliminary results and more surveys will be conducted on Friday.

Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida

