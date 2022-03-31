Orange Beach mayor pitches lodgings tax hike to fund city school system

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Tony Kennon is pushing ahead with his vision for a city school system, promising to fund the project without hitting residents in the wallet.

Kennon told residents at a town hall meeting Wednesday that taking control of Orange Beach Middle-High School would cost the city about $36 million up front. The city also will take over the debt on Orange Beach Elementary School, which Baldwin County school system officials said is about $300,000 a year. In addition, Baldwin officials said, Orange Beach has agreed to pay $6 million to compensate the county school system for a renovation project at the elementary school slated to begin next week.

Kennon estimated that operating expenses would be $13 to $14 million a year. He total revenue would be about $18 million. The bulk of that would be $10 million to $12 million that a 3-percentage point increase in the city lodgings tax would generate.

“So it is not an ad valorem or property tax,” he said. “It’s not a sales tax. It will come off the beach.”

Kennon said those revenue figures do not include $1 million that the city already contributes to the public school system.

The Orange Beach City Council voted earlier this month to break away from the Baldwin County Public School System, taking education officials by surprise. The mayor told the town hall that a city-run school system will provide a number of opportunities that the schools currently don’t have. Those include:

A chance for students to attend trade school programs without having to travel to other parts of the county.

A customized curriculum with course offerings that the county school system does not offer.

Higher pay for teachers, with a goal of making the city’s teachers among the highest-paid in the state.

Incentive pay to reward great teachers.

School calendar flexibility.

Kennon said the school system may even want to operate on a four-day schedule for students, allowing Fridays for teachers to catch up on paperwork and planning.

“We want to be best in the state of Alabama,” he said. “However, that is a very low bar. We want national recognition. We want to be more than 49th.”

Robert Stuart, who recently resigned his position on the Baldwin County school board and is one of the mayor’s choices to serve on the new city school board, said he believes education opportunities for children will improve.

“You look at in the state, some of the most successful schools academically are either private schools or city schools,” he told FOX10 News. “So that’s what we want to achieve.”

Concern over a proposed property tax increase killed a proposal for a city school system in 2014.

“It was the Hatfields and McCoys,” Kennon said. “It was very ugly, very divisive. And there are still people today with hard feelings toward others.”

But with locals facing no additional taxes, the plan appears popular.

“I would expect that the academics would probably improve a little bit more,” said Matt Wilson, the father of a son and daughter in high school. “I think we’ll have access to probably a few more teachers. Maybe some more coaches, and make things logistically a little easier to hire teachers, coaches and other administrative folks.”

The mayor is pushing an aggressive timeline. He said he hopes the council approves his five school board nominees next week. That board quickly would move to hire a superintendent, while city leaders negotiate the final details of the split with the Baldwin County Public School System by July 1. That would allow the new system to be in place in time for the next school year.

“That is essentially warp speed,” he said at the town hall. “Generally, this is an 18-month process. I would say 15 months would be fast.”

Nash Campbell, an attorney assisting with the creation of a new system, said nine months is the fastest he ever has seen it done.

Stuart said he believes the transition will be much smoother than the acrimonious secession of the Gulf Shores school system.

“I believe he (Kennon) used the term ‘a prenup,’” he said. “And so now, we just have to work out some of the smaller details.”

Kennon said a financial benefit for the Baldwin system also should ease the divorce. He said the county system will be in a position to get more money under the state’s complicated funding formula.

“So when we disappear (from the Baldwin system), that ratio changes for them to the better,” he said. “And they actually see a bigger paycheck from the state.”

Baldwin officials agree. Schools spokeswoman Chasity Riddick told FOX10 News that officials will not have precise figures until the two sides finalize the details of the split. But she indicated that the county system expects a “significant” boost in funding from the state after Baldwin loses the expensive Orange Beach real estate.

The net annual budget increase after accounting for changes in costs and revenue should be $6 million $10 million, according to the system’s preliminary estimates.

Renee Feinstein , who works as a nanny to two young children who one day will attend the Orange Beach schools, said Thursday that her own children had a positive experience in the Gulf Shores city school system next door.

“It worked out well for us,” she said. “We were close by the school there. The teachers, they were awesome.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.