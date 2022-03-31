Advertise With Us
Overnight severe weather leaves damage across Mobile County

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A very active night of severe weather along the Gulf Cost left its marks on Mobile County overnight.

The damage reports are still coming in hours after storms moved through the area. A lot of cleanup expected in some communities across the area.

Winds and rains from the overnight storms led to some damage in Semmes as well as along Rangeline Road in Theodore.

