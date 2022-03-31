Overnight storms cause damage and power outages along Rangeline Rd.

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Overnight storms Thursday, March 31, 2022 left their mark on parts of Mobile County. Stretches of Rangeline Rd. and Hamilton Blvd. were hit hard, with damage to power lines, buildings and vehicles.

“We were watching it. It was actually swirling around. Everything was just swirling. It was crazy,” said Walter Cogean with Walt’s Classic Cars on Rabbit Creek Rd.

“All of a sudden, we heard, ‘pap, pap. pap’ on the back window and that’s when I realized that it was a tornado,” recalled Spring Landing homeowner, Chuck Leonard.

Both Cogean and Leonard were convinced it was a tornado that came through in the night, blowing down fences and damaging roofs in Spring Landing.

Along the east Rangline Service Road, multiple businesses were without power after winds snapped several power poles, bringing down transmission lines. The roof at the Hamilton Road manufacturing facility for BLP Mobile Paints was damaged. In front of the plant, Alabama Power worked to replace a massive utility pole and restore power.

Several vehicles at Walt’s Classic Cars were heavily damaged and a motor home was turned on its side by the strong winds.

Multiple vehicles, including a motorhome were damaged by what the property owner believes to be a tornado (Hal Scheurich)

“We’ve got a bunch of trucks destroyed. We’ve got a paint booth that’s destroyed outside. It took a number on the shop and it took a number on a lot of customers’ cars,” Cogean explained.

Just a couple hundred yards away, Leonard and his wife evaluated the damage to their property. Not a fence was left standing, and part of their new roof was damaged. It’s not the first time they’ve had storm damage, but it was the first time they saw it coming.

“She actually saw the tornado when some lightning would flash and you could see it but yeah, when we all realized that it was actually a tornado, we ducked into the hallway and took cover,” Leonard said.

After seeing what damage was done, residents here are just glad nobody was hurt.

Alabama Power reported 163 customers in the Rangeline Rd. area to have had power outages from the storm.

