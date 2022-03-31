Severe storms cause major damage to a couple of homes along Wulff Road

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of cleanups are happening in some communities across our area after Wednesday night’s severe storms. Strong winds and heavy rain caused damage to a couple of homes in Semmes.

“It was almost so fast that you didn’t have time to pray.”

Lynn Singleton and her husband’s home on Wulff road got hit hard with strong straight-line winds, two large trees on their property were ripped from the ground.

“I could hear things but, I didn’t know what I was hearing until I came outside and saw the big trees down,” said Singleton.

The extent of the damage happened to their barn and workshop. After living there for 33 years, they said they’ve never seen damage on their property like this.

Lynn recalled the terrifying moment she went into her safe space and said it got eerily quiet, then came a blast.

“About that time I was getting in the closet, it went overhead and I don’t know if it went over our house or our daughter and son-in-law’s house, but it was very scary,” said Singleton.

Lynn’s daughter and family who live right next door rode out the storm in their bathroom. Her son-in-law, Mark Trawick said the tense moments didn’t last long.

“You could hear I guess the trees, it flipped a trailer over in the back and it started sucking like the air and water I guess out of the pipes in the bathroom you could hear it coming through the faucet, and then it was over, it lasted maybe 30 seconds,” said Trawick.

Although there is quite a bit of damage and mess to clean up, Lynn said she’s just blessed she and her family are safe.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.