Spring Fling at OWA

Spring Fling

April 9th, 10th & 16th

Times Vary

Spring Fling combines a variety of family-friendly events happening at OWA, including photos with the Easter Bunny, a special Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, and a special live performance featuring song and dance straight out of Wonderland, with a performance of A Very Madd Tea Party. All these spring-inspired events occur all throughout OWA’s resort.

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, April 16 ! Pick up your complimentary map and sticker sheet inside Parkside Gift Shop to kick off the day. Place the corresponding sticker on the map once you discover the large, colorful eggs inside the stores and dining windows throughout Downtown OWA. Once complete, guests can return their map to Parkside Gift Shop for their special Easter surprise. This is a free event.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny and live bunnies in Downtown – OWA is welcoming a special guest this spring – the Easter Bunny! This magical bunny will don his finest Easter clothes and take pictures with guests. A photographer will be offering photo packages with the Easter bunny and with live bunnies. This is a paid experience featuring two separate photo options.

Dates: Saturday, April 9th, 10th, 16th Times: 12-1pm; 2-3pm; 4-6pm Location: Downtown OWA in the building across from Rum Island

· Find a Golden Egg for a special prize! Follow us on social media (at “OWA Parks & Resort” or @VisitOWA ) as we’ll be releasing clues to help you find a Golden Egg. Golden Eggs will be hidden throughout Tropic Falls theme park on Saturday, April 16 with a special voucher inside! For safety reasons, Golden Eggs will NOT be located along any theme park ride paths. This is a free experience available starting at 12pm until found.

Date: Saturday, April 16th Time: 12pm until found Location: Tropic Falls Theme Park

AVery Madd Tea Party

April 9, 10, & 16 at 11am, 1pm & 3pm

Don your finest sun hat, pastel button-up or whatever you fancy… It’s time for A Very Madd Tea Party! OWA’s Spring Fling event will feature A Very Madd Tea Party in Downtown OWA, presented by Seward Studios! This unbelievable teatime experience will spotlight a family-friendly live show with an outrageous cast of characters straight out of Wonderland! This 45-minute, interactive teatime will feature a live song and dance performance from a very Madd Hatter and friends as well as a selection of teas and refreshments. Engage with Alice, the Madd Hatter, Queen of Hearts, and the elusive White Rabbit.

Teatime will include beverages and light refreshments. This exclusive, ticketed tea party will be held in Downtown OWA in the building across from Rum Island. There will be live singing, dancing, and acting.

Tickets are $24.99 (plus taxes & fees) per person for General Admission

