Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Sunshine making a return

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - As of midmorning, the sky is slowly clearing and the sunshine will be back in full force this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s later today with the air turning less humid.

It’ll get a little chilly by daybreak tomorrow in the upper 40s.

Clouds come back for Friday but no rain is expected. We get a few scattered showers on Saturday but no storms or severe weather issues will show up.

We stay dry for Sunday and Monday before we get a large threat for storms to return on Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday March 31, 2022 from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday March 31, 2022 from FOX10 News
Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday March 31, 2022
Better weather is moving in
Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday March 31, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday March 31, 2022
Weather radar 3-31-22 2:20am
Severe weather moves out after active night