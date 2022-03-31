Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Suspect accused of firing shots at Ladd-Peebles football game arrested

This undated photo provided by the Mobile Police Department shows Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon.
This undated photo provided by the Mobile Police Department shows Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon.(Mobile Police Department via AP)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting suspect Hezekiah Belfon was located and arrested in Florida today, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities previously announced five active warrants on Belfon for attempted murder. Investigators say he was the shooter at an October 2021 high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile at which five people were wounded by gunfire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multiple agencies search for missing swimmer in Gulf Shores
3 schools in Mobile County closed due to power outages
Overnight severe weather leaves damage across Mobile County
Overnight severe weather leaves damage across Mobile County
Missing woman Cassie Carli last seen near Navarre Beach
Missing woman last seen near Navarre Beach