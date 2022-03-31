Suspect accused of firing shots at Ladd-Peebles football game arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting suspect Hezekiah Belfon was located and arrested in Florida today, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities previously announced five active warrants on Belfon for attempted murder. Investigators say he was the shooter at an October 2021 high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile at which five people were wounded by gunfire.

This is a developing story.

