Tornado watch in effect

(WALA) - A tornado watch now in effect for all counties in the FOX10 viewing area until the main squall line clears overnight tonight. A number of tornado warnings have already been issued in Louisiana and Mississippi.

This is shaping up to be a regional severe weather outbreak for a good portion of the southeastern United States. A strong storm system heads our way tonight, with more potential for severe weather and heavy rain. Clouds increase tonight, with storms arriving especially after 8pm. The severe potential is currently an unusually high level 4 moderate risk across the western half of the forecast area. We see a greater potential for strong tornadoes and also for damaging winds within thunderstorms in this event, when compared to last week’s threat. Hail is also possible.

A high wind warning and wind advisory is already in effect. Coastal flooding is possible. Rough surf and dangerous rip currents are expected.

From the National Weather Service Mobile: A significant severe outbreak is expected across the local area tonight. Damaging straight-line winds up to 80 mph and several fast moving tornadoes are possible (some may be strong). Stay weather aware and always make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings!

Thursday after sunrise, we expect some really nice days Thursday and Friday once the storm system clears the area. Highs will range into the mid to upper 70s. The nights stay cool in the low 50s. We expect a much better pattern ahead, once we clear out in the wake of the Wednesday night storms.

