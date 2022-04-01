The annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival boils up a beaucoup (French for a lot) of fun! Sink your teeth into hot, juicy, lip-smacking crawfish throughout the day while dancing to the infectious rhythms of some of the best Zydeco bands from around the South. There will be arts and crafts vendors as well as children’s activities offering nonstop fun for all ages.

If that’s not enough, work up an appetite with the 5K Run/1 Mile Fun Run and Laissez les bons temps rouler (let the good times roll) all day long.

This sixth annual event is a result of a unique collaboration between the City of Gulf Shores, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism, and Waterway Village merchants, including Acme Oyster House, Tacky Jacks, Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, Lulu’s, The Diner and Wheeles Karate Academy.

The festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. with the Zydeco and Crawfish Festival 5K benefiting Furrever Homes. The good times will roll all day long as the crawfish pots begin boiling at 10 a.m. and the Zydeco sounds will be grooving until 6 p.m.

Event name: 6th annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival

Date: April 16, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website: www.gulfshoresal.gov/crawfishfestival

