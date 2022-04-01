Clear conditions follow earlier active weather pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

After an active weather pattern, the past couple of days, we’re starting to see clear conditions.

We’ve received many reports of damage along the Gulf Coast. If you have any pictures you would like to share, submit them to us on FOX10TV.com.

Survey crews from the National Weather Service of Mobile have been assessing storm damage, and we should get some updates over the next couple of days. So far, their findings have found at least 8 tornadoes occurred across the Gulf Coast:

EF1 in Choctaw County

EF0 in Perry County

EF 2 in Greene County, MS

3 EF0s and 1 EF1 in Mobile County

EF0 in Baldwin County

Crews will also survey Clarke and Wilcox counties, along with Baldwin and Santa Rosa counties this afternoon.

Staring off a little on the cool side this morning, but by this afternoon, sunshine will be out in full force with daytime highs maxing out in the upper-60s and the lower-to-mid 70s.

Rain chances return Saturday, but Sunday is looking great!

We are keeping a close eye on next week’s forecast. The SPC has put us in a Day 5 slight risk for Tuesday. We have the potential to see some strong to severe thunderstorms, so it’s important to stay weather aware heading into next week. A little too early to talk timing, but the current forecast has this being a daytime event. However, the timing is subject to change as we approach closer. As always, we will keep you updated on FOX10 News.

Have a good day!

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.