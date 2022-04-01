Advertise With Us
Daylight reveals damage left behind in McLain from Wednesday’s tornado

NWS confirmed an EF-2 tornado damaged the area
Thankfully, no one was injured.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MCLAIN, Ms. (WALA) - Cleanup has begun in McLain. The national weather service confirmed Thursday that an EF-2 twister, with winds of at least 113 mph, touched down in Greene County.

Several people were impacted in the community including Pastor Shane Giles.

Giles was attending to his church when the storm passed through. After it left the area, he had one thing on his mind. Getting back to his family.

“Just really wanting to know what how my family was doing and how my kids were reacting because the four little ones were in the bathroom. I knew they were in the bathroom when I left, but I really didn’t have a choice,” Giles said.

When he was finally able to get back home, he saw the damage firsthand.

“By the time I got back over here, there were trees. It was pretty damaged, but God blessed us, and we didn’t’ have any injuries,” Giles said.

Damage from another church is visible from Highway 98. Just minutes away, cleanup continues for the Giles family who admits that this could’ve been so much worse.

“We’ve gotten a lot done today. It’s just gonna take us a little time to get it cleaned up. God blessed our family and blessed the community also,” Giles said.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Possible tornado causes damage in Avalon Beach community
Pathway Church preps for 10 egg hunts on Easter weekend
Bayfront Park in Coden to close Thursday for yearlong construction and renovation project
