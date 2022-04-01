No prison time for convicted Prichard drug dealer who filed fraudulent COVID application

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted drug dealer who admitted to filing a fraudulent application for COVID-19 relief funds will not serve prison time, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose sentenced Leroy Vidal Jackson to time served for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and a violation of his supervised release term from the drug case, and she ordered him released from federal custody.

Jackson, 49, is one of number of Mobile-area residents who have been prosecuted for falsely claiming to own businesses impacted by the pandemic. He admitted that he created an application under the Paycheck Protection Program on March 25, eight days after he got out of prison. A judge had changed his sentence to time served after a ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordering a reconsideration in light of the First Step Act, passed by Congress in 2018 to make it easer for certain drug offenders to get out of prison.

The COVID application falsely claimed Jackson operated a one-man landscaping business during the time when he was incarcerated, according to the plea agreement. The application claimed business income of $106,788 in tax year 2019, and Jackson received $20,832 from the Small Business Administration.

“Notably, the Schedule C document identified above and used to influence the PPP lender claimed that Jackson realized business revenues and expenses in tax year 2019 for his sole proprietorship, the same business which his loan application contradictorily asserted as created on January 1, 2020,” the plea agreement states.

Court records show that a credit union account Jackson listed on the application matches a forged document submitted by another convicted felon, Demetrius “Demetric” Richardson. Court records show that the forged credit union statements for both men had the exact same balance – $10,044.77.

Jackson will have to report to the U.S. Probation Office to being a three-year term of supervised release. The judge also ordered him to pay $23,332 to the Small Business Administration.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.