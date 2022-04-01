Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Alabama Community Colleges

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joe sat down with Eric to preview what is coming up on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric explores Alabama’s community colleges and how they are now more than a place to get a associates degree. He speaks to officials from A-C-C-S to learn how they are connecting students with employers. Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

6th Annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival
6th Annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival
Szechuan Sauce at McDonald's
Szechuan Sauce at McDonald’s
Red & the Revelers at Mudbug Music Festival
Red & the Revelers at Mudbug Music Festival
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Alabama Community Colleges
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Alabama Community Colleges