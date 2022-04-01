Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Alabama Community Colleges
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Joe sat down with Eric to preview what is coming up on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric explores Alabama’s community colleges and how they are now more than a place to get a associates degree. He speaks to officials from A-C-C-S to learn how they are connecting students with employers. Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.