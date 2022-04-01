Prichard woman sentenced to prison for assaulting deputy marshal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Prichard woman to more than two years in prison for assaulting a federal agent.

Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Kristi DuBose to sentence Kenyatta Nicole Washington to half of what the low end of advisory sentencing guidelines called for in light of “substantial assistance” she gave federal law enforcement officers investigating other crimes.

The judge sentenced her to two years and four months in prison and tacked on an additional year for violating the terms of her supervised release from a conviction on a charge of passing counterfeit notes.

Washington, 26, pleaded guilty in July, admitting that she fought with a deputy U.S. marshal who had come to the Bayfront Hotel in Mobile in May to execute a warrant charging her with violating the terms of her probation by failing to notify her probation officer of an address chance. She had been on probation since a 2019 conviction on charges of passing counterfeit notes.

Washington denied her identity and then pushed the marshal and tried to run away, according to her plea agreement.

The officer chased her to a second-floor walkway, grabbed her arms and tried to put handcuffs on her, the plea document states. She admitted that she kicked him. The officer forced her to the ground and in the ensuing struggle, Washington placed her arms under her body.

Washington bit the officer six to eight times, resulting in numerous bruises and two large bit marks, according to the plea document.

With a crowd gathering, the marshal decided to let Washington go. The plea agreement indicates that she ran into Mobile police officers who had been called to assist. She continued to resist while officers took her to jail in full restraints.

