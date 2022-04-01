Recipe: 10-Minute Marinara with Shrimp

Recipe: Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

1 Jar Rouses Pasta Sauce, flavor of your choice

1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled, cleaned and deveined

4 garlic cloves, freshly peeled and chopped finely

4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

8 basil leaves, roughly chopped

½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt

1 pound of Rouses Pasta, cooked

STEPS:

1. Sauté garlic in oil until it starts to turn brown, stirring often.

2. Add shrimp to skillet and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often until shrimp are cooked completely.

3. Add pasta sauce and salt, and bring to a boil.

4. Remove from heat and add basil. Stir and serve over your favorite pasta.

