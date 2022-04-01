Advertise With Us
Recipe: 10-Minute Marinara with Shrimp

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Recipe: Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Jar Rouses Pasta Sauce, flavor of your choice
  • 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled, cleaned and deveined
  • 4 garlic cloves, freshly peeled and chopped finely
  • 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
  • 8 basil leaves, roughly chopped
  • ½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 1 pound of Rouses Pasta, cooked

STEPS:

1. Sauté garlic in oil until it starts to turn brown, stirring often.

2. Add shrimp to skillet and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often until shrimp are cooked completely.

3. Add pasta sauce and salt, and bring to a boil.

4. Remove from heat and add basil. Stir and serve over your favorite pasta.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

