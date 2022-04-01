Recipe: 10-Minute Marinara with Shrimp
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Recipe: Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Jar Rouses Pasta Sauce, flavor of your choice
- 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled, cleaned and deveined
- 4 garlic cloves, freshly peeled and chopped finely
- 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 8 basil leaves, roughly chopped
- ½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- 1 pound of Rouses Pasta, cooked
STEPS:
1. Sauté garlic in oil until it starts to turn brown, stirring often.
2. Add shrimp to skillet and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often until shrimp are cooked completely.
3. Add pasta sauce and salt, and bring to a boil.
4. Remove from heat and add basil. Stir and serve over your favorite pasta.
