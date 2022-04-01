Recipe: Chicken Grilled Cheese & Fried Brussels Sprouts

Crystal Schieber from Chew Chew Truck stops by Studio 10 to make two of the food truck’s fan favorite specialties! Find all the information about Chew Chew Truck below.

Mastermind Chicken Grilled Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. Skinless, boneless chicken breast

Gouda cheese

Fresh tomatoes

Fresh baby spinach

Your favorite seasoning

STEPS:

Thin slice skinless boneless chicken and season with your favorite seasoning. Cook chicken for a few minutes, until cooked to 165⁰ set aside. Butter 1 side of 2 slices of bread, place butter side down on griddle/pan, (medium high heat). Add sliced or shredded Gouda to each “face up” bread slice until cheese is melted. Add 4 oz chicken on top of melted cheese. Remove from heat. Add sliced tomatoes,and baby cut spinach. Enjoy!!

Fried Brussels Sprouts

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb fresh Brussels sprouts

Canola oil to fry

For dressing:

½ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1tsp sugar

2 TBSP Italian seasoning

1tsp minced/ diced garlic

STEPS:

For dressing: mix red wine vinegar, olive oil, sugar, Italian seasoning, and garlic until incorporated. Set aside.

Heat canola oil to 350-400⁰.

Gently place handful of halved Brussels sprouts in oil.

Cook anywhere from 1-3 minutes or until cooked to your liking.

Top w/ our house made vinaigrette, or, your favorite Italian dressing.

TO CONTACT:

facebook.com/ChewChewTruck

Chew Chew Truck is a food truck that serves stuffed grilled cheese and other fresh made foods in Baldwin County and surrounding areas of the Gulf Coast.

Chef Crystal has a passion for food, and serving others through food is her love language. What better way to share that passion and love than to have a kitchen on wheels that can go anywhere people need great food, cooked fresh and onsite.

We named our food truck the “Chew Chew Truck” and all our menu items are named after train lingo to honor the history of trains in Baldwin County and on the Gulf Coast.

