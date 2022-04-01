Storms return next week

(WALA) - Our next storm chance will return next week. We are in the preliminary level 2 slight risk for Tuesday and Tuesday night along and ahead of the next cold front.

With that in mind, we are looking at a quieter pattern in the short term. Skies remain partly cloudy for the evening, with quiet and storm free weather for your Friday night. We will see lows near 50 degrees overnight. Skies stay partly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. A few areas will see isolated showers Saturday near the immediate coast. Those low end rain chances return again Saturday, but Sunday is looking great!

At the beaches, the rip current risk is moderate Saturday and low Sunday.

We will continue to stay unsettled with our rain pattern heading into the middle half of next week. Tuesday and Tuesday night look stormy. Severe chances should be lower along with scattered rain chances Wednesday. Temperatures stay warm and spring-like each day through Friday.

Storm survey teams from the National Weather Service in Mobile preliminarily concluded that there were at least eight tornadoes in our forecast area with storm surveys still ongoing. The current tally of storms stands at six tornadoes in Alabama--an EF-1 in Choctaw County, three EF-0s in Mobile County, an EF-1 in Mobile County, an EF-0 in Baldwin County; two tornadoes in Mississippi--an EF-0 in Perry County and an EF-2 in Greene County.

