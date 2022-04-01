Strong storms cause damage in Avalon Beach community

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -“I thought a bomb went off to be quite frank and honest with you,” said Joseph Smith.

Residents in the Avalon Beach community got a first-hand look at the damage left behind by a possible tornado. Crews worked to clear damaged trees from the road while neighbors surveyed the damage at their homes.

“I was in shock. Total shock,” said Smith.

Joseph Smith was at home with his family when his phone went off for a tornado warning.

“I opened the blinds and I saw debris and water shoot up into the sky so I told my wife to get the kids into the bathroom,” said Smith.

Smith says it lasted around 15 seconds before he and his neighbors went outside to check on each other, but it wasn’t until daylight that they saw just how much damage was left behind.

The strong winds split this huge oak tree in Smith’s backyard and left most of his fence completely destroyed while leaving other objects scattered throughout the yard.

“I’ve never seen anything like it or been through anything like that before,” added Smith.

A couple of blocks away neighbors cleared their yards while crews worked to restore power.

“You could see where the power was going out and the sparks were going down the street. It was pretty terrifying,” said Gina Germann.

Gina Germann lived in Avalon Beach during the 2016 tornados that took the roof off of her house. But she says this recent possible tornado left a bigger impact.

“This one was much stronger. I could see the debris going in circles but this one hit my neighbors way worse.”

Neighbors say they’ll spend the next few days helping each other clean up their houses. It’ll take some time but they’re thankful nobody was hurt.

“Just all came together and helping each other out and doing what we can,” said Austin Hudgins.

“Thank the Lord everyone’s ok,” said Smith. “Myself my kids, my family, my neighbors.”

