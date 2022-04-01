Advertise With Us
Szechuan Sauce at McDonald’s

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The fan-favorite Szechuan Sauce is returning to restaurants for a limited time through the MyMcDonald’s app. It will only be available for a few days so now is your time to grab it! Joe and Chelsey did a taste-test on Studio10 with McDonald’s famous McNuggets.

The sauce is only available for a few days through the McDonald’s app. You can select Szechuan Sauce as a dipping sauce a la carte for your McNuggets.

Download the app and visit your local McDonald’s today!

