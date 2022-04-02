9-year-old boy hit by car in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car Friday morning in Theodore.

It happened around 10 a.m. at U.S. 90 and Hamilton Boulevard. According to the Mobile Police Department, the child was crossing Hwy 90 in front of a grocery store when he was hit.

The boy was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to investigators. They also said the driver remained on the scene.

FOX10 News is working to get more information on this story.

