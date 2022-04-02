Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

9-year-old boy hit by car in Theodore

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car Friday morning in Theodore.

It happened around 10 a.m. at U.S. 90 and Hamilton Boulevard. According to the Mobile Police Department, the child was crossing Hwy 90 in front of a grocery store when he was hit.

The boy was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to investigators. They also said the driver remained on the scene.

FOX10 News is working to get more information on this story.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD seeks the public’s help identifying man who broke into church
MPD seeks the public’s help identifying man who broke into church
Hank Aaron Stadium future a mystery due to lease agreement snafu
26-year oversight leaves future of Hank Aaron Stadium up in the air
Prichard utility seeks $333 million in COVID grants – more than Alabama has
Prichard utility seeks $333 million in COVID grants – more than Alabama has
Daily Dot Com: News video games set to drop in April
Daily Dot Com: New video games set to drop in April