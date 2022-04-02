Gambling bills shut down again as lawmakers don’t have enough votes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It looks like Alabama will have to wait a little bit longer to see gambling come to the state.

As lawmakers wrap up the final days of the legislative session the gambling bill is off the table, for now.

State Senator Greg Albritton says after discussions within the caucus for two hours, they realized they didn’t have the votes to get the measure passed.

There were four gambling bills up for debate, all of which were shot down.

“All four of them at this point are not moving forward at all,” Albritton said. “The decision was made not to make the attempt. All of those bills at this point are dead, dead, dead.”

This is a controversial topic that continues to be brought up each year but continues to be shut down.

Senator Albritton says that’s common in the legislative process but there are a lot of moving parts to get it passed.

“It is a complicated manner. It is difficult to understand and it has all kind of factions against it,” Albritton explained.

But despite the hurdles lawmakers are hopeful to keep it on the table for the future.

“The issue is not going away. Gambling continues to grow in the state of Alabama and continues to increase in the state of Alabama, both in footprint and in scope,” Albritton said.

There are four days remaining in the session.

Lawmakers plan to officially finish the session by mid April.

