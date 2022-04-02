Help send families of AL fallen officers to National Police Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 450 officers were killed in the line of duty last year, including 14 here in Alabama. They’re set to be honored May 11-17 at National Police Week in Washington D.C.

But getting to the ceremony isn’t always easy for loved ones. Cindy Hatcher’s son -- Tampa Police Officer David Curtis and his partner Jeffery Kocab were gunned down and killed during a traffic stop in 2010. Cindy recalls getting the money together that first year to make the trip to D.C. was a challenge.

“So my daughter (David’s twin sister) and I -- we had to have fundraisers. I did three yard sales in the county -- huge yard sales. People teased me because I even sold my couch. I sold everything I had to raise money because there were 11 of us going... and you know how expensive flights and hotel rooms are,” recalled Cindy.

After that -- she said never again -- will a family have to struggle to get to police week. Since then -- Cindy has been active in Alabama’s Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors -- raising money to help pay for airfare and hotel rooms while the families of fallen officers are in D.C.

Among the 14 Alabama officers who died in 2021 -- four are from Baldwin County. Three died from COVID -- and Deputy Bill Smith, who drowned saving a distressed swimmer near Fort Morgan.

“And of those four officers -- 31 family members and coworkers are going to D.C. And if we do nothing else -- I want to get those 31 family members up there,” said Cindy.

During their stay -- they’ll meet and network with other families of other fallen officers. To help get them there -- Cindy has organized a gofundme and says every little bit helps.

“We want to make sure they are comfortable. It’s the only year that their officer is going to be honored on the White House lawn and at the National Candlelight Vigil. So we want to make sure that they are there and that they don’t worry about how they are going to get there,” said Cindy.

Cindy has also put a challenge out there to businesses to see who can raise the most -- and match the funds they raise. If you would like to donate -- click here.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.