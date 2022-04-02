Man who hit another man over head with shovel arrested for murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who was hit over the head with a shovel has died and the man who hit him is now charged with murder, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 27, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Saturday morning accused of killing 25-year-old Etienne Murray.

Early Tuesday morning, officers were called to Barnhill’s home in the 4300 block of Windy Hill Circle East. Barnhill told police that he saw an unknown man attempting to break into his shed. Barnhill told officers that he confronted the unknown man and hit him over the head with a shovel, police said.

The man, later identified as Murray, died Friday from his injury.

Investigators determined that Barnhill did know Murray and that he intentionally misled police about the alleged burglary, police said.

No additional details are being released.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday morning, according to jail records.

