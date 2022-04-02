Advertise With Us
Moundville police issue alert for missing 14-year-old girl

Hailey May Beckham
Hailey May Beckham(Moundville Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - The Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenage girl.

Hailey May Beckham, 14, was last seen on Thursday near Whispering Pines Road in Moundville, Ala. Police said she may be traveling with an unknown black male.

Beckham is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Beckham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Moundville Police Department at 205-371-2218 or call 911.

