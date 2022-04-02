MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for breaking into a local church.

MPD seeks the public’s help identifying man who broke into church (Mobile Police Department)

An unknown male subject broke into Christ United Methodist Church, 6101 Grelot Road around 1:57 a.m. Wednesday and stole a laptop and other miscellaneous items, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Mobile police.

