MPD seeks the public’s help identifying man who broke into church
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for breaking into a local church.
An unknown male subject broke into Christ United Methodist Church, 6101 Grelot Road around 1:57 a.m. Wednesday and stole a laptop and other miscellaneous items, authorities said.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Mobile police.
