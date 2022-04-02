Scattered storms mainly south of I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are starting with storms popping in coastal areas. Expect these to continue to be scattered about throughout the day mainly south of I-10. These storms are producing a lot of lightning and brief, heavy rain, but they aren’t expected to get up to severe levels. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The coastal storms will make the weather at our beaches garbage today. Hold off until tomorrow.

Conditions improve for Sunday with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. The rain will be gone, and the skies will be mostly sunny.

Another round of possible severe weather will move into the area Monday night and Tuesday. We have a marginal (level 1) risk for Monday night and a slight (level 2) risk is expected for Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.