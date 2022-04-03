Drivers welcome tapping into US Reserve but believe it’s only a band-aid

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With every trip to the pump -- drivers continue to find themselves digging deeper into their pockets as gas prices hover around $4 a gallon.

“Very, very high. Very high,” said one man.

“They are outrageous. They are too high,” said one man.

On Thursday President Biden announced they’ll begin tapping into the U.S. Reserve -- it’s in response to the disruption in supply brought on by Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

“Our prices are rising because of Putin’s actions, there isn’t enough supply. The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now,” said Pres. Biden. “Today I’m authorized in the release of 1 million barrels per day for the next six months, over 180 million barrels for the strategic, from the, from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.”

While just how quickly and how much gas prices will drop are still unknown -- drivers welcome any relief.

“I think it will help,” said one man.

Still, most drivers believe it’s a short-term solution.

“I mean it’s going to help because it’s going increase supply, but it’s not really the solution... I don’t think -- going to get into the reserves. They are going to have to start exploration... open the pipelines up -- start producing more oil,” said one man.

“That’s just a stop gap to tap into the U.S. Reserves and then I would think since we have a reserve, then we need it at some point. I guess it’s the time that we need it. I think they waited a little bit too long -- let it get a little too far down the rabbit hole -- but hopefully we get some relief,” said one driver.

In his announcement -- President Biden also put the burden on oil companies to increase supply by increasing production from unused leases on federal land.

