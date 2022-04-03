ECSO seeks information on teen girl missing since Friday

UPDATE: Aleecianna Johnaria Pugh has been safely located.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County sheriff’s investigators are hoping someone can tell them the whereabouts of 13-year-old Aleecianna Johnaria Pugh.

Aleecianna Johnaria Pugh (Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

Pugh was last seen at 3 p.m. Friday walking in the area of Melanie Drive and Kenmore Road.

She was wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and multi-colored Crocs shoes.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

