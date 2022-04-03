ESCO seeks information on teen girl missing since Friday
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County sheriff’s investigators are hoping someone can tell them the whereabouts of 13-year-old Aleecianna Johnaria Pugh.
Pugh was last seen at 3 p.m. Friday walking in the area of Melanie Drive and Kenmore Road.
She was wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and multi-colored Crocs shoes.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.
