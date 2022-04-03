Advertise With Us
Fans cheer on their favorite teams at Final Four Block Party in downtown Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown Mobile was vibing Saturday for the first Final Four Block Party.

Hundreds of college basketball fans packed Dauphin Street to cheer on their favorite teams. There was a live DJ and local venues featured game-day food and drink specials.

“We decided to put together the Final Four Block Party on to increase the quality of life for the citizens of Mobile and to bring everyone together,” said event organizer Marissa Pritchard.

Organizers also said that they will talk to people of Mobile to see if they would like to have this event yearly.

