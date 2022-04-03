Former longtime Orange Beach fire chief passes away

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The former longtime Orange Beach fire chief passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 80.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the City of Orange Beach Fire Department said, “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our former fire chief, Mickey Robinson.”

Robinson began his career in the fire service with the Birmingham Fire Department in 1969 before moving to Orange Beach and obtaining the position of fire chief (or as he often referred to it as “head honcho”) in 1992.

He retired in May 2004 after 35 years in the fire service but often visited the stations after he retired, according to the department’s Thursday afternoon Facebook post.

“He embodied our mission statement to provide the best protection and service possible with pride, honor, and integrity even after his retirement,” the post stated.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.