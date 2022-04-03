Local business celebrates anniversary with unique entertainment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson celebrated its fifth anniversary under its current ownership in the Port City with some unique entertainment.

Professional chainsaw sculptor Chad Gainey mesmerized the crowd as Godzilla started to take shape.

“I carve anything out of wood. Anything from little, small pieces you can set on a table to I do a lot of big sculptures that are in people’s yards where they take and remove a tree and get a piece of art carved out of it,” he said.

Rob Edwards, current owner of Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson said, “I love it in Mobile. I’m not a native Mobilian. Came here and just thoroughly enjoy it. We absolutely love it here.”

Gainey will be there again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. carving Sasquatch.

Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson is located at 3260 Pleasant Valley Rd.

