Tour De LADR benefits Camp Rapahope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A little rain Saturday didn’t stop scores of people from turning out on the Eastern Shore for the 17th Annual Tour De LADR, which took bike riders 20 miles along Mobile Bay through Fairhope.

LADR, which stand for Lower Alabama Doctors, started the ride initially for exercise and it’s grown to what it is today, benefitting Camp Rapahope.

“This was started by Dr. Glenn Esses, a vascular surgeon,” said Dr. Joe Galloway with Tour De LADR. “We had about 10 doctors who used to ride bikes together for exercise and he thought it would be a good public promotion to get out and exercise -- just for the community to get healthy. Nurses started joining us and then the public. We’ve had as many as 150 riders before for this.”

Roz Dorsett with Camp Rapahope said, “The best part of this event are the people that come back year after year and support such great causes. They show up early in the morning with smiles on their faces and they are ready to compete.”

Despite a little rain, more than 100 riders showed up for the event.

Proceeds benefit Camp Rapahope for children diagnosed with cancer.

