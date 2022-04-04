Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Alarming comments force Mobile County public schools into enhanced security measures

MCPSS entered a secure perimeter while MCSO located a man who made alarming comments about...
MCPSS entered a secure perimeter while MCSO located a man who made alarming comments about schools in the area(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Clint Bernard is the man that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says made some alarming comments that forced Mobile County Public Schools into a code orange this morning.

“This particular subject had made some comments that were of a safety concern with regard to Mobile County Public School campuses,” said MCPSS Director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood.

The sheriff’s office says Bernard was seen at a school back in March and made some alarming comments to people on campus. Nobody was able to identify him until a family member called the sheriff’s office on Friday when Bernard once again made concerning comments. Bernard was taken to a hospital voluntarily before checking himself out this morning prompting the sheriff’s office to notify the school system.

“They were not 100% sure where he was located earlier this morning,” said Gatewood.

As a precaution, all schools across the county were put under a secure perimeter meaning all outside doors were locked and all outside activities were put on hold. A letter went out to administrators telling them to secure the schools but word got out before parents were notified.

“When we do that students may recognize that they’re not able to go outside for P.E. and they start texting mom and dad,” said Rena Philips.

Rena Philips with the school system says parents were notified shortly after schools were secured and that the secured perimeter was just to be on the safe side.

“No specific threat was made to one specific school so we felt like the children were safe,” said Philips.

Bernard was found at his home around 10:00 this morning. Parents we spoke with say they understand the school system’s approach but want more communication in the future.

“If you’re at work you can’t go to your social media you need to know. Even if they leave a message on the cell phone you need to know what’s going on,” said a parent.

The sheriff’s office says Bernard was escorted to a probate hearing at the request of his family but he will not face any charges.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Opponents of gambling are the lucky ones this legislative session, as all four of the lottery...
Gambling legislation fails to pass through Alabama legislature, again
Serve it Up with Love Tennis Tournament
Serve it Up with Love Tennis Tournament
Mobile woman gets time served for helping felon with CARES Act fraud
Judge finds convicted Daphne doctor’s ‘willful’ failure to pay restitution
Judge finds convicted Daphne doctor’s ‘willful’ failure to pay restitution