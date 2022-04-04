Judge finds convicted Daphne doctor’s ‘willful’ failure to pay restitution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted pain doctor from Daphne intentionally failed to make adequate payments toward $15 million in restitution, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose doubled Dr. Rassan Tarabein’s supervised release term from one to two years and ordered him to pay $97,000 by the end of the money. But she denied a request by federal prosecutors to impose a new prison sentence.

In a written order, DuBose fond that Tarabein, 62, is in default of restitution payments ordered at his sentencing in 2018. She wrote that he failed to make minimum monthly payments of $25 while he was serving his five-year sentence and home confinement. He paid a total of $350 from June 2018 to January of this year, according to court records.

“Tarabein’s failure to pay was willful,” the judge wrote. “The evidence and testimony at the hearing established that he had the means and ability to pay restitution, but purposely did not do so. Instead, he continued to argue in numerous filings that his obligation to pay restitution and the amount of restitution were unfair or unsupported by the evidence. Also, the Court finds Tarabein’s testimony that his caseworker at Keeton Federal Corrections told him not to pay restitution is not credible.”

DuBose pointed to testimony that the defendant’s brother sent him money while he was in prison and that his attorney refunded him $42,000 in legal fees. Tarabein also re-issued and cashed several cashier’s checks from personal and business accounts, including his grandson’s education account, according to the judge’s ruling.

Records shot that Tarabein paid $500 in February.

“However, the evidence indicates that he had sufficient funds available from which to make a more substantial payment than the minimum monthly installment,” DuBose wrote.

Tarabein, who had operated the Eastern Shore Neurology and Pain Center, pleaded guilty in 2017 to health care fraud. He admitted that from about 2004 until May 2017, he induced patients to visit his clinic so that he could bill health care benefit programs for medically unnecessary tests and procedures.

DuBose ruled that she would consider Tarabein’s request to travel to Syria if he pre-pays one year of restitution installments, $6,000, and pays the $97,000 included in the order. The U.S Attorney’s Office strongly opposes that request.

