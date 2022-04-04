Advertise With Us
Man shot minutes after he fired at ex-girlfriend and children, Mobile police say

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who fired shots at his ex-girlfriend and her children was himself wounded when someone shot him a few minutes later, police said.

It started around 3:20 p.m. Monday when officers were called to Illinois Street. That’s where a man opened fire on the vehicle. The only injury was to a child who suffered cuts from glass that was shattered by the bullets.

A few moments later, that gunman was wounded when a known man shot him on Tuttle Avenue. His condition has not been released.

Mobile Police have not released the names of the people involved.

