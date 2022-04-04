Advertise With Us
Mobile County public schools placed on lockdown

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All Mobile County Public Schools are on a “secured perimeter” lockdown this morning, according to a school system official.

An official tells FOX10 News students are being allowed to change classes and go to lunch, but outdoor activities are limited and school perimeters are being kept secure.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News is reaching out to officials for more information about the nature of the possible threat to schools.

