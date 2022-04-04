Advertise With Us
More severe storms on the way as neighbors near Rangeline Road cleanup from last week

By Tyler Fingert
Apr. 4, 2022
Theodore, Ala. (WALA) - Wood now covers some of the windows at Neil Price’s home in the Spring Creek Landing subdivision near Rangeline Road after a tornado turned them into shards of glass last week.

“Plantation shutters slammed open the windows started blowing out and we heard very loud noise,” he said.

That twister knocking down backyard fences and ruining roofs. Days later the cleanup is underway.

“A hurricane you get time to prepare for that these you have no time at all to prepare and you’ll pay attention a lot more next time,” Price said.

Down the street, Walter Cogean owns Walt’s Classic Cars. His yard taking a hit with 11 vehicles damaged and part of his building ruined. After last week’s destruction, he like most people in this area are hoping for no tornadoes this time.

“I’m hoping we just get a bunch of rain and that’s it, but then Michael White said tornado activity is possible and I’m like ‘Oh God,” Cogean said.

While this area cleans up near Rangeline Road, mother nature could bring another round in less than 24 hours.

“Just like everybody else down here we don’t want another one of those,” Cogean said. “Tornado may never hit here again in a hundred years we don’t know, but reality it could hit tomorrow.”

